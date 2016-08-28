Hanford employee inspires foster family school donations

Employees at Mission Support Alliance at Hanford have collected new backpacks and filled them with school supplies for 220 foster children, inspired by an incident involving one of its employees.
Years ago, Patti Lingle’s daughter and son-in-law became foster parents for a sibling group the night before school started. Lingle and her family quickly bought school supplies for the children.
Seeing a need for foster children and their families, Lingle started the Stack the Packs campaign in 2004.
This year, Stack the Packs was championed by Mission Support Alliance’s Synergy Network and supported by hundreds of Mission Support alliance who donated supplies for foster children.
