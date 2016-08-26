Graduates from the Mid-Columbia

▪ Derek N. Stangeland of Richland recently graduated magna cum laude with a Juris Doctor degree from Whittier Law School in Costa Mesa, Calif. Honors also included the dean’s list, dean’s merit scholarship, and the CALI award (highest grade) in civil procedure, criminal procedure and constitutional law.
Stangeland was the third-year law students’ representative and participated in the Student Bar Association, Criminal Law Society, Black Law Students Association, Hispanic American Students Law Association, and the Whittier Hiking Organization. He also completed a summer externship at the Orange County public defender’s office. Stangeland sat for the California bar exam in July and plans to specialize in criminal defense.
He is the son of Jerry and Marcia Stangeland.
▪ Kyle G. Mattinson of Richland graduated from Clemson University, Clemson, S.C., with a master’s degree in automotive engineering.
Comments