Can't afford private school? This new Tri-City program can help

Liberty Christian School in Richland has launched a new need-based tuition discount program.
It's called Variable Tuition, and it'll allow families to pay a portion of the actual cost of education, a school news release said.
"We believe the Variable Tuition program will allow many who desire a Christian education for their children to attain that," Superintendent Jim Cochran said in the release.
Interested families will apply, pay a small fee and fill out an application. That form then will be sent to an independent third-party firm for evaluation, "much as college financial aid applications are evaluated through FAFSA," the release said.
Families will be notified of their discount within a few weeks.
The application process is confidential.
“In analyzing marketing data, we found that many inquiring families have looked at our published single tuition rates and self-selected out of enrolling, thinking they cannot afford it,” Cochran said in the release. “In fact, we’ve always offered a generous financial aid program, but many interested families never got that far.”
Parents cite cost as the top reason for not enrolling their kids, he said.
The school's tuition rates vary depending on the grade level and number of children in the family enrolled. Liberty Christian serves students from age 4 through high school.
For more information, go to enroll-liberty.com/school-enrollment or call the school at 509-946-0602.
Comments