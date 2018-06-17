This Richland center earned $10K to help challenged children

For more than 30 years, Cathryn Tames has helped children facing challenges reach their potential.
The head of the Children's Developmental Center in Richland for 14 years was recognized for her efforts with the KidChamp award from the Rite Aid Foundation.
The center serves more than 300 children a month.
The award recognizes people in communities who advocate for children and teen's health or education, or help create a safe environment for them, the foundation said. Tames is the third person to earn the award since it's creation in 2017.
It came with a $10,000 donation to the center and $500 in RiteAid gift cards.
Tames began as the center's program director in 1984 and was promoted to executive director in 2004.
The center recently started a program to help parents bridge the gap with communicating with an autistic child during the earliest years of growing up. It's the fourth program of its type in Eastern Washington.
"I am honored to receive the KidChamp award from the Rite Aide Foundation and thank them for recognizing the tremendous strides we are making at the Children's Developmental Center," she said.
"All children are gifted. I remain steadfast and committed to advancing our center's mission of helping every child achieve success in school and in life," she said.
Comments