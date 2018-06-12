These Richland boys won't let their classmates go hungry

It took six months for three Richland brothers to raise $500.
And just one minute to feed some less fortunate classmates.
The 9-year-old twins and 8-year-old brother fed chickens, cleaned the yard, washed dishes and did dozens of other things around their Richland house.
Each time Daniel, Robert and Jacob More finished a chore, a few more dollars were stuffed in the jar.
By Tuesday morning, they'd earned $477. The three added another $23 and took their jar full of cash to school to pay for the lunches of all of the kids who couldn't afford them.
The idea started with a Facebook post their mother, Allison More, saw around Christmastime that suggested donating money to pay for a student's lunch.
White Bluffs Elementary's Principal Paul Chartrand said it was a great idea.
More said Chartrand refuses to allow any child to go hungry while at his school and makes sure the children have breakfast and lunch.
Last year, the teachers paid the debt for any student who couldn't afford it.
"The teachers already pay for school supplies and take care of our kids during the day," Allison More said. "They don't deserve to have this thrust on them as well."
She was talking about it when her boys overheard and made a suggestion. They would earn the money to make up the difference.
"We wanted to do that so people don't have to struggle to stay fed," Daniel told the Herald.
The boys' generosity was noticed. The White Bluff's Parent Teachers Organization and the Richland School District shared a photo of the three with their jar of bills on Facebook. The boys and their parents were widely congratulated.
They aren't done yet. The trio plans to raise $600 next year for others lunches.
The family is encouraging others to get involved and contact nutrition services in their district if they want to donate toward unpaid lunch bills.
Comments