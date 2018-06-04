Tri-Cities kids earn Afro-Americans for an Academic Society scholarships

Afro-Americans for an Academic Society recently honored 487 students in Benton and Franklin counties for academic excellence.
The honorees included six high school seniors who maintained their good grades for nine years in a row.
They are Alyssia Corbray, Logan Jackson, Chandler Jenkins, Karissa Lenkersdorfer, Linda Olaiya and Kennedy Smith.
Other graduating seniors honored include Halima Ali, Sajen Domach, Asante’ Edwards, Derrick Kensey, Jessica Martinez, Nakesha Marvin, Moses McAninch, Holly McAninch, Issa Musa, Saran Sidibe, Eric Stayrook, Ruth Tengbom, Amara Wade, Dmetri Kennedy-Woody, Janae Wideman, Mariyamou Dukuray, Maya Mitchell-Sperline, Teeson Alford, Jadah Fellows, Josiah Fellows, Josiah Thomas Richardson, Morgan Shines, Daija Birden, Lacacia Calhoun, McKenzie Pavey Smith, Kashon Tate and Jordan Powell.
The group has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships since the 1990s, including more than $35,000 to seniors this year.
