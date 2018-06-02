Kennewick couple gives $1.4 million — and 600 bugs — to WSU

WSU insect collection boosted by Kennewick couple's donation More than 3 million flies, beetles, and moths call Washington State University home. Don't worry though: They are safely stored at the M.T. James Entomological Collection. Washington State University ×

