Look who’s coming back to town at Burbank schools

Pasco, WA
Burbank’s new superintendent is returning to the small community southeast of Pasco.
The Columbia school board picked Todd Hilberg to lead the district after Superintendent Lou Gates retires in July.
Hilberg is no stranger to the 790-student school district, holding positions as the dean of students at Columbia Middle School and as a fourth grade teacher at the elementary school.
He moved to the Selah School District where he served as principal at John Campbell Elementary, Selah Intermediate School and Selah High School.
“I am thrilled and honored to join the dedicated team of professionals in the Columbia School District,” he said in a statement. “As a former Columbia School District alum, I am excited to bring my family back to Burbank.”
The district enlisted the help of Educational Service District 123 to lead the search.
School board Chair Brad O’Brien said Hilberg’s name kept rising to the top as school officials sorted through applicants.
“We are very excited for the future of Columbia schools, and we look forward to working with Mr. Hilberg,” he said.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
