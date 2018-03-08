Deadly consequences

Southridge High senior Grace Hamaker-Teals applies her ghostly makeup as Kennewick Police Support Specialist Dawn Westerfield looks on as part of the Every 15 Minutes program on Thursday.
The program is used in most Mid-Columbia high schools to dramatically show the consequences of drunk driving and texting while driving.
Some students pretend to be accident victims during the emotional program that can include notifying their parents, mourning their deaths and even planning their funerals.
Comments