Teacher wanted. Hanford national park seeks new educational activities

The national historical park at Hanford is looking for a teacher to develop activities for a new junior ranger book to help children understand the Manhattan Project and its importance.
It will be the first “Teacher-Ranger-Teacher Program” offered at the Hanford site of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.
Hanford produced plutonium during World War II as the nation raced to create atomic weapons before Nazi Germany did.
The park also tells the story of settlers evicted to make way for the secret military project.
Never miss a local story.
The teacher selected for the professional-development program also will represent the park at educational events in the Tri-Cities area and develop hands-on activities for the events.
The teacher will earn three graduate credits through the University of Colorado Denver and could be eligible for a $3,000 stipend.
Apply by March 16 using the form at bit.ly/NPSteacher.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments