These 2 educators are the top picks to lead Prosser schools

The Prosser School Board has invited two finalists to interview for the superintendent post next week.
They are Matt Ellis, superintendent of the Ritzville-Lind School District, and Mary Templeton, executive director of human resources for Spokane Public Schools.
Ellis will interview March 6 and Templeton will interview March 8.
Interviews start at 9 a.m., with events and sessions planned throughout the day. Community meetings are at 6:30 p.m. both days at the Prosser library.
Officials said 16 people applied for the post, with the school board inviting three in for initial closed-door interviews. The board then chose Ellis and Templeton for next week’s final round.
Whoever is chosen will replace longtime Superintendent Ray Tolcacher. He officially retires at the end of the school year, but has been on leave since September.
Deanna Flores, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, is filling in as superintendent on an interim basis.
District officials haven’t revealed why Tolcacher is on leave, and he hasn’t returned calls when the move was made public.
Officials have said he didn’t violate any policies or laws and wasn’t being investigated for anything improper.
