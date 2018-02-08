Black History Month celebration coming back to CBC

A celebration of Black History Month is returning to Columbia Basin College after years of absence.
Dorothy Dunbar, who organized Black History Month events at CBC in the 1990s, plans to return the celebration to the college’s Gjerde Center at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The event celebrates African Americans during times of war and will feature music and a presentation from U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Carrie Swafford-Bennett.
Swafford-Bennett, a Department of Energy engineer, was in the guard from 1986 to ’92 and served in Desert Storm.
The event also features performances by the Tri-City Community Choir and solo performances from Benjie Allen.
