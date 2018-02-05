Have questions about college? CBC has answers

Columbia Basin College is offering help to high school seniors looking for help getting ready for higher education.
The college’s senior night starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the college’s Gjerde Center.
Students can learn about programs available at the Richland and Pasco campuses and talk with faculty about transferring and career outlooks. Students and their parents can also learn about financial aid, getting started at the college, residence life and other topics.
The school is also holding a drawing for three, $1,000 scholarships.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
