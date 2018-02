SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:40 Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice Pause 0:38 Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 3:15 Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 1:58 Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 1:38 WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd 1:07 Students push to stop distracted driving 3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off 1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities 0:55 CBC pioneers campus living for community college students Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a look inside the new furnished student housing near CBC. Noelle Haro-Gomez, Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

