CBC receives $33,500 donation to help nuclear technology students

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

November 01, 2017 5:13 PM

Nuclear technology students at Columbia Basin College in Pasco are getting some help from a familiar source.

Washington River Protection Services donated $33,500 to the college’s program, which offers one-year certificates and associates degrees.

About $6,000 will pay for scholarships; the rest will pay for new equipment for students.

The equipment purchase includes an Emerson field communicator, a handheld device for teaching instrumentation calibration.

The college also is looking to get a programmable logic controller and related systems to give students experience on industrial computers.

