CBC receives $33,500 donation to help nuclear technology students

Nuclear technology students at Columbia Basin College in Pasco are getting some help from a familiar source.
Washington River Protection Services donated $33,500 to the college’s program, which offers one-year certificates and associates degrees.
About $6,000 will pay for scholarships; the rest will pay for new equipment for students.
The equipment purchase includes an Emerson field communicator, a handheld device for teaching instrumentation calibration.
The college also is looking to get a programmable logic controller and related systems to give students experience on industrial computers.
