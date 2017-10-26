Students can get college or career prep help at Kennewick expo

A higher education and job training expo will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Kennewick.
The event is organized by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., to offer information and resources for students preparing to attend college or begin a career.
A financial aid workshop is set for 11 a.m., and a workshop on college admission will follow at noon.
More than 25 colleges, universities, unions, military academies and job training organizations plan to participate.
The expo is at the Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
