Kennewick schools tell demonstrators: Keep it positive

Demonstrators can speak their minds outside of schools in Kennewick, but they’re encouraged to keep it positive, the Kennewick School District said in a statement Wednesday.
On social media, parents of LGBTQ youth have clamored for the distict to more forcefully protect their children from what they see as harassment from religious demonstrators.
The district issued its statement about the recent series of religious demonstrations at its schools.
The statement, which comes after weeks of back-and-forth between religious and LGBTQ activists, says that student safety is the district’s foremost goal.
The district also said it does not condone attacks, harassment or accusations.
“It’s extremely important to us that students feel that their school is a welcoming and safe place,” according to the statement posted this morning following another appearance of the teens. “When they are at their school we want our students to focus on what matters most, their education.”
A small group of teens began appearing on the sidewalk near Kennewick High School in September. They were distributing pamphlets and holding anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ signs.
The teens also have shown up at other schools.
Parents and supporters of LGBTQ students, formed from a closed Facebook group called “Love Army Tri-Cities,” responded with protests of their own, lining up in front of the school in the afternoon.
The parents and supporters carried signs saying students were accepted, no matter what.
The district says it encourages open and civil expression of ideas and beliefs, and want the schools and surrounding neighborhoods to be places where everyone feels safe, welcome and respected.
“If members of the community choose to demonstrate or hand out flyers near our schools, we encourage them to do so with a positive message,” the statement said.
There are reports of LGBTQ parents are plan to attend tonight’s school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is held at the district’s office at 1000 W. Fourth Ave.
