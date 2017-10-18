$11.7M WSU Tri-Cities grant to help some 2,000 students gear up after high school

An $11.7 million grant aims to even the odds for more than 2,000 students across southeastern and central Washington.
WSU Tri-Cities was one of 24 programs across the nation to receive a grant for its GEAR UP program — Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness of Undergraduate Programs, more commonly known as .
The grant is aimed at middle school students in Pasco, Finley, Columbia, Kiona-Benton City, Prosser, North Franklin, Ephrata, Mabton and Clarkston.
In particular, it is aimed at schools where more than half of the students get free or reduced-priced lunches. While the measure has come under scrutiny, it is generally used to determine the amount of poverty at a school
Whether it indicates poverty or not, fewer of those students graduate from high school, and they tend to fail more courses when they reach ninth grade.
We’re supplementing. We’re not replacing.You can not run a GEAR UP program as a silo and be effective.
Chuck Hallsted, WSU GEAR UP
That is where GEAR UP steps in to work with school districts to help, said Director Chuck Hallsted.
The program starts with either a group of sixth- and seventh-grade students or just seventh-graders depending on the district. It follows these students through the next seven years with the goal of getting them into a four-year college, community college or a technical school.
Along with providing site managers in each districts, the seven-year grant can pay for services including tutors, motivational speakers and college trips.
Throughout the program staff members work with administrators and teachers to provide additional services to help the students.
“We’re supplementing. We’re not replacing,” Hallsted said. “You can not run a GEAR UP program as a silo and be effective.”
The superintendents from the nine districts meet with WSU officials once a quarter to discuss what the program can do.
The smaller districts already have site managers who are leading a group of students through the final stages of a previous grant, Hallsted said. They will continue with the new group.
Hallsted estimated the money would hire about 40 tutors.
For the larger districts, like Pasco, the districts are in the process of hiring new site managers. Normally the process takes about six weeks.
Hallsted said the program see success in improving grades, passing more state exams and taking more advanced courses in preparation for post-secondary education.
“It will really make a difference in our communities, especially for first generation and underrepresented populations,” he said.
For the seniors at Chiawana High School, the program helped both students and parents, said Principal John Wallwork.
It helps the students by providing tutors that work both in the classroom and in a lab. With this extra support, more students are able to perform better in their classes, he said.
“Especially with the caliber of tutors they’re sending us. They’re sending us either recent college graduates or they’re sending us current students,” he said. “Some of our GEAR UP tutors are former Chiawana students.”
The other benefit is providing parents and students with information about college and about the financial aid needed to pay for it.
Many of the families have questions and concerns on how they can pay for higher education.
“They really do a good job partnering with us in educating parents, who maybe never have gone to college,” he said.
The grant, titled One Vision Partnership, is latest of eight the university received since 2002. Since beginning the program, more than 30,000 students participated, university officials said.
This year’s grant follows a $25 million grant the WSU received in 2016 that helps students in Kennewick, Walla Walla, College Place, Dayton, Prescott, Touchet, Othello, Warden, Moses Lake and Soap Lake.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
