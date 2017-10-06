Education

Signs of support at Kennewick High

By Jake Dorsey

October 06, 2017 6:33 PM

A Kennewick High School student hugs parents Friday who were supporting LGBTQ students at the school.

The parents, who organized themselves on Facebook, were responding to a small group of teens who have been waving anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ signs and handing out fliers outside various Kennewick schools recently.

They were at Kennewick High on Friday morning.

After school Friday, Janie Romine arrived with some parents with their own signs, and said, “We have to stand together” against hate.

