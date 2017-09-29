Penguin project pays off with D.C. trip for Richland teen

Zoe Gotthold, a freshman at Richland High School, stands in front of her science fair project board, which is full of data on “Predictive Characteristics of Emulsion Stability.” She studied how long it took for oil to break down when it is in water. Gotthold is one of 30 students across the nation competing in the Broadcom MASTERS Science fair. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald