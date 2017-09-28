A program to help students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is being held at the Pasco campus of Columbia Basin College on Tuesday.
Education

Get help with FAFSA with program held by CBC

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 7:05 PM

Parents and students can get help filling out the federal financial aid application Tuesday at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.

The college is holding the College Goal Washington program between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the T building.

College Goal Washington helps students and families fill out the FAFSA. Students need to fill out the form to receive federal financial aid.

Students are asked to bring their Social Security or Alien Registration card, driver’s license, their 2016 tax return and information about a year’s total pay.

A parent should attend as well if the student is 24 years old or younger.

