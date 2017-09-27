Dr. Ray Tolcacher, Prosser School District superintendent, poses for a portrait in 2011. The longtime superintendent is retiring at the end of the year, but won’t be back to work before then.
Education

Prosser schools superintendent leaving with year’s salary, other payments

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

September 27, 2017 10:07 AM

While Ray Tolcacher isn’t officially leaving the Prosser School District until the end of the school year, he is not likely to return to his office.

The school board signed off on an agreement Tuesday night allowing the longtime superintendent to remain on paid leave until his June 30, 2018, retirement.

As part of the agreement, Tolcacher will receive his entire $137,245 salary along with about $54,500 for vacation, sick leave and other compensation.

The district announced Deanna Flores, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, is serving as the interim superintendent for the rest of the year. She is going to be helped by the district’s assistant superintendent for business services, Craig Reynolds.

District officials announced the agreement Wednesday morning with a brief statement, which continued to deny any reports that Tolcacher was placed on administrative leave or that he was being investigated.

“The entire board wishes to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism which Dr. Tolcacher has provided the Prosser community over the last 25 years,” the statement said. “He has been a visionary leader and has worked hard to provide our children with quality educational experiences.”

Details about Tolcacher’s sudden departure continue to remain unclear. Sometime after a Sept. 12 school board meeting, Tolcacher went on leave.

The decision was not captured in the meeting minutes, but the superintendent was not present the following morning for a meeting with the construction manager for the new high school.

