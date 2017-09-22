Masonry workers construct concrete block walls in June for Kennewick School District's Elementary 16 near the intersection of Bellerive Drive and Wenatchee Street near the Clearwater Creek Development area. The district is discussing which students will go to the new school during four community meetings.
Masonry workers construct concrete block walls in June for Kennewick School District's Elementary 16 near the intersection of Bellerive Drive and Wenatchee Street near the Clearwater Creek Development area. The district is discussing which students will go to the new school during four community meetings. File Tri-City Herald
Masonry workers construct concrete block walls in June for Kennewick School District's Elementary 16 near the intersection of Bellerive Drive and Wenatchee Street near the Clearwater Creek Development area. The district is discussing which students will go to the new school during four community meetings. File Tri-City Herald

Education

Kennewick parents may be sending kids to new schools next fall

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

September 22, 2017 4:55 PM

Students in seven Kennewick schools may be affected by shifting boundaries planned for next school year.

School district officials are holding four meetings, starting Oct. 3, to discuss the changes that primarily affect Cottonwood, Edison, Hawthorne, Lincoln, Ridge View, Sunset View and Vista elementary schools.

All of the meetings start at 7 p.m., and they are planned for Ridge View on Oct. 3, Cottownwood on Oct. 10, Hawthorne on Oct. 12 and Lincoln on Oct. 16.

The three proposed plans are available on the district’s website, bit.ly/KennewickPlans. The plans will be discussed at each of the meetings.

The changes are prompted by the construction of two new elementary schools. Elementary 16 is being built near the Clearwater Creek housing development. The building is expected to have 38 classrooms.

The second new school, Elementary 17, is going up on the site of the former Desert Hills Middle School. The 30-classroom building’s design is similar to the new Westgate Elementary.

Both schools are expected to open for the 2018-2019 school year.

District officials will present the feedback from the meeting to the school board on Oct. 25. A vote on the boundaries is planned for Nov. 8.

Parents of a students living outside of a school’s boundaries can apply for an in-district transfer until Jan. 26.

Middle and high school boundaries will not change.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools?

Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 1:30

Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools?
WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd 1:38

WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd
Students push to stop distracted driving 1:07

Students push to stop distracted driving

View More Video