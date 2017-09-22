Kennewick parents may be sending kids to new schools next fall

Students in seven Kennewick schools may be affected by shifting boundaries planned for next school year.
School district officials are holding four meetings, starting Oct. 3, to discuss the changes that primarily affect Cottonwood, Edison, Hawthorne, Lincoln, Ridge View, Sunset View and Vista elementary schools.
All of the meetings start at 7 p.m., and they are planned for Ridge View on Oct. 3, Cottownwood on Oct. 10, Hawthorne on Oct. 12 and Lincoln on Oct. 16.
The three proposed plans are available on the district’s website, bit.ly/KennewickPlans. The plans will be discussed at each of the meetings.
The changes are prompted by the construction of two new elementary schools. Elementary 16 is being built near the Clearwater Creek housing development. The building is expected to have 38 classrooms.
The second new school, Elementary 17, is going up on the site of the former Desert Hills Middle School. The 30-classroom building’s design is similar to the new Westgate Elementary.
Both schools are expected to open for the 2018-2019 school year.
District officials will present the feedback from the meeting to the school board on Oct. 25. A vote on the boundaries is planned for Nov. 8.
Parents of a students living outside of a school’s boundaries can apply for an in-district transfer until Jan. 26.
Middle and high school boundaries will not change.
Comments