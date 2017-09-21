Florida Georgia Line drummer carries message of hope to Richland students

More Videos 1:51 Florida Georgia Line drummer motivates White Bluffs Elementary students Pause 1:21 Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:25 Hanford football gets ready for tough stretch vs. Chiawana, Kamiakin 0:29 What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 1:40 Wife of man shot by Pasco police speaks out 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:45 VIDEO: Grayson's TD, Nichols' pass breakup help Kamiakin survive Chiawana in double OT 0:50 Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Florida Georgia Line drummer motivates White Bluffs Elementary students Sean Fuller, drummer for Florida Georgia Line, talks about the origin of his anti-bullying Faith, Goals and Life presentation he gave to students at White Bluffs Elementary School in Richland. The popular country band was in town for a concert. Sean Fuller, drummer for Florida Georgia Line, talks about the origin of his anti-bullying Faith, Goals and Life presentation he gave to students at White Bluffs Elementary School in Richland. The popular country band was in town for a concert. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

