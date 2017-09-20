Your vote could help a Tri-City school win $5,000

Tri-City residents can help a Kennewick Lutheran school with a click.
Kennewick’s Bethlehem Lutheran School is one of 10 nationwide that are involved in a Shopko Foundation competition with a $5,000 grand prize.
The foundation started its first Tools for Teachers contest with a call on the Shopko Facebook page asking for teachers to give a quick sentence about why they would like $500.
Jackie Hulvey, an eighth-grade teacher at the private school, said the money would help her provide flexible seating for middle school students.
“Big kids often get ignored or told to ‘figure it out’ when they struggle to focus,” she wrote. “I want to provide a classroom that is conducive to all learning styles.”
Hulvey’s submission was one of 10 randomly selected out of more than 300 to receive the $500 prize, said Michelle Hansen, the foundation’s manager.
“The Shopko Foundation recognizes teachers and the amount of out-of-pocket money they spend on classroom supplies every year, which is $500 on average,” Hansen said. “We want to give the public the opportunity to vote for the teacher who will recieve the grand prize of $5,000 to stock their entire school.”
Starting Thursday, people will be able to log onto Shopko’s Facebook page and cast a vote for one of the teachers. Voting lasts until Oct. 5.
