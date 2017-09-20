Members of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and School, church members and school staff participate in the 2011 ribbon cutting. One of the school’s teachers is in the running for a $5,000 prize from the Shopko Foundation
Members of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and School, church members and school staff participate in the 2011 ribbon cutting. One of the school’s teachers is in the running for a $5,000 prize from the Shopko Foundation File Tri-City Herald
Members of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and School, church members and school staff participate in the 2011 ribbon cutting. One of the school’s teachers is in the running for a $5,000 prize from the Shopko Foundation File Tri-City Herald

Education

Your vote could help a Tri-City school win $5,000

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

September 20, 2017 6:17 PM

Tri-City residents can help a Kennewick Lutheran school with a click.

Kennewick’s Bethlehem Lutheran School is one of 10 nationwide that are involved in a Shopko Foundation competition with a $5,000 grand prize.

The foundation started its first Tools for Teachers contest with a call on the Shopko Facebook page asking for teachers to give a quick sentence about why they would like $500.

Jackie Hulvey, an eighth-grade teacher at the private school, said the money would help her provide flexible seating for middle school students.

“Big kids often get ignored or told to ‘figure it out’ when they struggle to focus,” she wrote. “I want to provide a classroom that is conducive to all learning styles.”

Hulvey’s submission was one of 10 randomly selected out of more than 300 to receive the $500 prize, said Michelle Hansen, the foundation’s manager.

“The Shopko Foundation recognizes teachers and the amount of out-of-pocket money they spend on classroom supplies every year, which is $500 on average,” Hansen said. “We want to give the public the opportunity to vote for the teacher who will recieve the grand prize of $5,000 to stock their entire school.”

Starting Thursday, people will be able to log onto Shopko’s Facebook page and cast a vote for one of the teachers. Voting lasts until Oct. 5.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools?

Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 1:30

Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools?
WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd 1:38

WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd
Students push to stop distracted driving 1:07

Students push to stop distracted driving

View More Video