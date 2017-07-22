Pasco School District candidates competing in unusual campaign

The primary for the Pasco School Board’s position 3 is unusual.
Incumbent Steve Christensen and challenger Brian Griffith are competing in the Aug. 1 primary against a woman who can’t accept the position, and can’t drop from the race.
Debi Maxwell is moving out of the area, but she was not able to drop out of the race before a May 22 deadline, so her name will appear on the ballot.
If she wins, she will continue on to the next phase of the election, running against either Christensen or Griffith.
She did not supply information for the Franklin County voter’s pamphlet and told anyone who called she couldn’t accept the spot if she won, she said.
All of the positions on the school board are at-large, and board members can earn up to $4,800 plus reasonable expenses for travel, meals and lodging.
Christensen, a mechanical engineer and small business owner, is finishing his first term on the school board after winning election in 2013.
Griffith is the assistant vice president of marketing for Gesa Credit union.
