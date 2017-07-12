WSU regents increase tuition for state undergrads

Washington State University undergraduates are going to pay a little more to go to school next year.
The university’s Board of Regents signed off on a 2.2 percent hike for state residents pursuing a bachelor’s degree. The roughly $206 increase will push tuition up to $9,530 per year.
The increase affects students at all of the campuses, including Richland. University officials said tuition remained flat or declined for undergraduates from the state during the past four years.
The rate is at 88 percent of what a similar student paid during the 2013-2014 school year, the university said. The Legislature assumed the regents would approve the change to pay for increased costs. The change adds about $3.2 million annually in new revenue for the school.
