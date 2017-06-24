Free breakfast, lunch offered to Tri-City students

A free lunch, or even a free breakfast, is not out of reach for children in the Tri-Cities who may need an extra meal.
The USDA-sponsored summer meals program kicked off in schools and agencies throughout the area.
The free program is open to any child up to 18.
Cheryl Wilson, a field supervisor with Richland’s nutrition support, said the need in the area is big, and she often hears how the program helps struggling families with their food bills in the summer months.
Kennewick schools are not serving meals on July 3 and 4. Richland and Pasco schools won’t be open on July 4.
Richland
Richland students can pick up meals daily from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m. at Marcus Whitman, Jefferson and Tapteal elementary schools.
Meal service runs until Aug. 18 at Marcus Whitman and Jefferson. Service at Tapteal ends on July 21. Lunch will be served at Hanford High School Aug. 14-24.
Kennewick
Participating Kennewick schools serve meals Monday through Friday at:
• Washington Elementary School from June 19 to Aug. 18. Breakfast is 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch is 11:15 a.m-noon.
• Highlands Middle School from June 28 to July 27. Breakfast is 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m.-noon.
• Park Middle School from June 28 to July 27. Breakfast is 8 a.m -8:30 a.m. and lunch is 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Kennewick Activities Center, 304 W. Sixth Ave., from June 19 to Aug. 18. Breakfast is 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch is noon-12:45 p.m.
• Kennewick High School from June 19 to July 26. Breakfast is 7:15 a.m.-7:45 a.m. and lunch is 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
• Tri-Tech Skills Center from June 19 to July 7. Breakfast is 7:15 a.m.-7:45 a.m. and lunch is 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Pasco
Students can receive meals daily in Pasco at:
• New Horizons High School from June 19 to July 7; breakfast is 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m.-noon.
• Maya Angelou Elementary from June 19 to Aug. 1; breakfast is 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m.-noon.
• Curie STEM Elementary School from June 19 to June 30; breakfast is 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch is 10:40-11:45 a.m. From July 10 to 13 lunch will be served 11:30 a.m.-noon. From July 17 to Aug. 3, except for Fridays, breakfast is 8 a.m -8:30 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m.-noon. From Aug. 7 to 10, lunch is 11:30 to noon.
• Memorial Park, 1520 Shoshone Street, between June 19 and July 21 lunch is 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Chiawana High School from June 19 to July 7 breakfast is served 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m.- noon. From Aug. 7 to 18 breakfast is served 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m.- noon.
• Pasco High School from June 19 to July 7; breakfast is 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m., lunch is 11:30 a.m.-noon. From July 10 to July 12 breakfast is 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. From Aug. 9-11 breakfast is served 8:15 a.m.- 8:45 a.m. From Aug. 14-22, breakfast is 8:15 to 8:45 a.m., and lunch is noon -12:30 p.m.
• Captain Gray Elementary School from July 10 to 13, lunch is 11:30 a.m.-noon. From July 17 to Aug. 3, between Monday and Thursday, breakfast is 8 a.m. -8:30 a.m., and lunch is 11:30 a.m.- noon. From Aug. 7-10, between Monday and Thursday lunch is 11:30 a.m.- noon.
• Franklin STEM Elementary School from July 10 to 13, between Monday and Thursday; lunch is 11:30 a.m.- noon. From July 17 and Aug. 3, between Monday and Thursday breakfast is 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m., lunch is 11:30 a.m.- noon. From Aug. 7 to 10, between Monday and Thursday, lunch is 11:30 a.m.- noon.
