Columbia Basin College’s dental hygiene program is being reviewed by the Commission on Dental Accreditation.
June 20, 2017 5:45 PM

CBC dental hygiene program seeks comments

By Cameron Probert

A comment period for Columbia Basin College’s dental hygiene program accreditation is now open.

The Commission on Dental Accreditation is reviewing the program and as part of the process the commission is collecting comments about how well the college is meeting the standards. The list of standards is available at www.ada.org.

Written comments can be mailed to Commission on Dental Accreditation, 211 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL, 60611.

Deadline for submitting the comments is Aug. 10.

For more information, contact the commission at 312-440-4653.

