Columbia Basin College student goes from fast food to degree

Graduation is new to Jeremy Burnham.
The 33-year-old student didn’t know what the cords or tassels are, or where people will sit during Columbia Basin College’s graduation Friday.
“I’m the commencement speaker and I didn’t know all of the students were going to be in the front and all of their families were going to be in the back,” he said.
“Part of the speech had the students turning to their family members ... and they were like, ‘No you have to take that out.’”
Burnham is one of the 1,138 graduates earning a two-year degree or a one-year certificate at the 7 p.m. ceremony at the Toyota Center.
The Kennewick resident, who is graduating with an associate of arts degree, spent most of his youth being home-schooled in California. His father did his best to make sure his children were educated.
While Burnham’s older brother started working for techonology firms, and his younger brother became a professional dancer, Burnham started a 13-year career in fast-food restaurants.
“I was promoted within my first year of being there and then I just went up the ranks there instead of getting any schooling,” he said.
Then when I started at fast food again, I really wished I had qualifications to do something else.
Jeremy Burnham, Columbia Basin College graduate
When the company transferred him to Texas, he was miserable, so he ended the two-year contract early and returned to the Northwest.
As soon as he returned the money the company paid him to move south, the company fired him.
A growing dissatisfaction with working in the fast-food industry motivated Burnham to get his general education diploma (GED).
“The relief of getting fired made me feel better,” he said. “Then when I started at fast food again, I really wished I had qualifications to do something else.”
He spent six months studying for the exam — one month on the English and science portions, and the remaining five on math.
Then, on the day of the test, he couldn’t find the testing center on the Pasco campus, and walked around the entire campus searching for it.
“I had no intention of actually going to college,” he said. “I just loved the atmosphere here.”
The college’s orientation session helped him bridge the gap into a formal education setting.
He was surprised that he got to pick his own classes, and plan his path through the school.
“It was a lot of fun, and it excited me,” he said. “I’ve had a job for 13 years, so I’m used to having to be somewhere on time ... so the discipline of actually having a schedule was not new to me.”
As one of the older students on campus, and often the oldest in his class, he found himself welcomed on campus. He found a job working with student government coordinating activities and events.
He helped organize a campaign to get students to pledge to not drink bottled water, and instead use aluminum water bottles.
“I’ve met so many different people, who I never would have met ... and I’ve been exposed to so many different communities, so many different lifestyles and so many different people I never would have known,” he said. “This whole school has become my home.”
While he will miss Columbia Basin College, Burnham is excited about the next step in his education — as an Eastern Washington University college student pursuing a career in journalism.
“I never felt like I would be somebody who would go away to a four-year college,” he said. “That’s new to me. I’m really excited for it.”
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
