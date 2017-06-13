Education

June 13, 2017 6:32 PM

4 Tri-City students heading to military academies

By Cameron Probert

Four Tri-City students are heading to U.S. military academies after being nominated by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

Congress members can nominate candidates to the U.S. Military Academy, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy. A fifth academy, the Coast Guard Academy, does not require a congressional nomination.

After graduation, the students promise to serve in the military for five years.

• Felix Trevino of Kennewick was appointed to the Military Academy at West Point.

• Matthew Brink of West Richland was appointed to the Naval Academy.

• Lakota Wills of Richland was appointed to the Air Force Academy.

• Clayton Porcaro of Richland was appointed to the Military Academy preparatory school.

