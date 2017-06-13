4 Tri-City students heading to military academies

Four Tri-City students are heading to U.S. military academies after being nominated by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.
Congress members can nominate candidates to the U.S. Military Academy, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy. A fifth academy, the Coast Guard Academy, does not require a congressional nomination.
After graduation, the students promise to serve in the military for five years.
• Felix Trevino of Kennewick was appointed to the Military Academy at West Point.
• Matthew Brink of West Richland was appointed to the Naval Academy.
• Lakota Wills of Richland was appointed to the Air Force Academy.
• Clayton Porcaro of Richland was appointed to the Military Academy preparatory school.
