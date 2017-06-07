Tri-Cities Prep Principal Arlene Jones presents Salutatorian Jordan Myer with the Service Award. Jordan will be attending University of Alabama in the fall and received a full-ride Presidential Scholarship.
Education

June 07, 2017 6:07 PM

44 graduate from Tri-Cities Prep

Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities Prep graduated 44 seniors this year and had three valedictorians, Emma Carlson, Isabella Ghirardo and Chase Wilson.

There were two salutatorians: Mary Jane Coffey and Jordan Myer.

The class members were awarded about $8 million in scholarships.

William Dituri received the Gongaza University ROTC full-ride scholarship. Sarah Zepeda was awarded Saint Martin University's Abbott full-ride scholarship and Jordan Myer qualified for University of Alabama’s full-ride Presidential Scholarship.

Senior class president Ryan Smith, who will be attending Carroll College, was emcee for the June 3 ceremony.

  Comments  

