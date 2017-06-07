44 graduate from Tri-Cities Prep

Tri-Cities Prep graduated 44 seniors this year and had three valedictorians, Emma Carlson, Isabella Ghirardo and Chase Wilson.
There were two salutatorians: Mary Jane Coffey and Jordan Myer.
The class members were awarded about $8 million in scholarships.
William Dituri received the Gongaza University ROTC full-ride scholarship. Sarah Zepeda was awarded Saint Martin University's Abbott full-ride scholarship and Jordan Myer qualified for University of Alabama’s full-ride Presidential Scholarship.
Senior class president Ryan Smith, who will be attending Carroll College, was emcee for the June 3 ceremony.
