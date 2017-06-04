Pasco schools holding special meeting June 6 on long-term facilities plan

The Pasco School District board will hold a special meeting Tuesday to continue discussions on a long-range facilities plan.
The study session will be a joint meeting with the district’s Community Builders group, which has been meeting regularly since March to begin work on the plan. The group will give an update on its progress.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Livingston Elementary School, 2515 Road 84. It is open to the public.
MGT of America, the district’s facilities planning consultant, will share data that was gathered from residents during the community input meetings held at the three middle schools in May.
Comments