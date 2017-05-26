The pomp and circumstance of graduation season has arrived.
May 26, 2017 3:58 PM

Mid-Columbia 2017 graduation schedule

The pomp and circumstance of graduation season has arrived. Here’s the rundown of upcoming graduation ceremonies around the Mid-Columbia region.

Thursday, June 1

▪ Delta High School, 7 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Friday, June 2

▪ Three Rivers HomeLink, 1 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

▪ Legacy High School, 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

▪ Richland High School, 4:30 p.m, Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

▪ Phoenix High School, 6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

▪ Sunnyside Christian High School, 7 p.m., Grandview Nazarene Church, 500 N. Elm, Grandview.

▪ Kahlotus High School, 7 p.m. at Braddock gymnasium, 100 W. Martin, Kahlotus.

▪ Connell High School, 7 p.m., Esser Field, 600 E. Adams, Connell.

▪ New Horizons High School, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College, Gjerde Center, 2600 N. 20th Ave. Pasco.

▪ Walla Walla High School, 7 p.m., courtyard, 800 Abbott Road, Walla Walla.

▪ Hanford High School, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

▪ Othello High School, 8 p.m., Husky Stadium, 340 S. Seventh Ave.

▪ Waitsburg High School, 8 p.m., Kison Court gymnasium, 420 Coppei Ave., Waitsburg.

Saturday, June 3

▪ Kennewick High School, 9 a.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

▪ Pasco High School, 10 a.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium, 1611 W. Sylvester St., Pasco.

▪ Riverside High School, 10 a.m., gymnasium, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman.

▪ Umatilla High School, 10 a.m., gymnasium, 1400 Seventh St., Umatilla.

▪ Kamiakin High School, Noon, Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

▪ Tri-Cities Prep, 2 p.m., gymnasium, 9612 St. Thomas Drive, Pasco.

▪ Liberty Christian School, 3 p.m., gymnasium, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland.

▪ Southridge High School, 3 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

▪ Chiawana High School, 6 p.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium, 1611 W. Sylvester St., Pasco.

Tuesday, June 6

Desert Oasis High School, 7 p.m., McFarland Middle School, 790 S. 10th, Othello.

Thursday, June 8

▪ Columbia Basin College High School Academy, 6 p.m., Gjerde Center, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco.

▪ Compass High School, 6:30 p.m., Grandview County Park Fairgrounds.

Friday, June 9

▪ River’s Edge High School, 11 a.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

▪ Columbia Basin College dental hygiene pinning ceremony, 3 p.m., CBC Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco

▪ River View High School, 7 p.m., gymnasium, 36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick.

▪ Columbia High School, 7 p.m., high school gymnasium, 787 Maple St., Burbank.

▪ Columbia Basin College GED & High School Diploma, 7 p.m., CBC Gymnasium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco.

▪ Sunnyside High School, 8 p.m., Clem Senn Field, 1801 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside.

Saturday, June 10

▪ Kiona Benton High School, 9 a.m., football stadium, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City.

▪ Hermiston High School, 10 a.m., purple gym, 600 S. First St., Hermiston.

▪ Dayton High School, 12 p.m., gymnasium, 614 S. Third St., Dayton.

▪ Prescott High School, 12 p.m., gymnasium, 207 S. A St., Prescott

▪ Touchet High School, 1 p.m., gymnasium, 90 Champion St., Touchet.

▪ Grandview High School, 8 p.m., Rich Leenhouts Stadium, 1601 W. Fifth St., Grandview

Friday, June 16

▪ Columbia Basin College, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Saturday, June 17

▪ Prosser High School, 10 a.m., Art Fiker Stadium, 1500 Patterson Road, Prosser.

▪ Columbia Basin College radiologic technology pinning ceremony, 11 a.m., CBC Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco.

▪ Columbia Basin College nursing pinning ceremony, 2 p.m., Richland High School Auditorium, 930 Long Ave., Richland.

Sunday, June 18

▪Jubilee Leadership Academy, 10 a.m., 29 Jubilee Circle, Prescott.

