Longtime Richland principal and teacher dies after battle with cancer

Claire Dann wants people to remember her father’s giving spirit, selflessness and humor.
Paul Dann, 60, a longtime Richland School District teacher and principal, died Tuesday in Richland after a roughly six-year battle with kidney cancer.
A graduate of Washington State University and the University of Washington, he began as a second-grade teacher at Sacajawea Elementary School in 1979, then moved into a fourth-grade classroom in the 1990s.
“He loved inspiring people,” Claire said. “He just gave so much of himself to other people.”
In response to winning the title of Southeastern Washington Teacher of the Year in 2003, Paul said it was a privilege to work with children every day and share in their education.
“When students respond to instruction that is linked to our state standards and are making academic achievements that were only dreamed about before, there is no greater feeling in the world,” he said.
It was a passion he took to the opinion page of the Herald, where he said his involvement in developing the Essential Academic Learning Requirements helped make him a better teacher.
The requirements were the predecessor for the current state standards.
After earning the teaching award, he moved into administration, becoming principal of Marcus Whitman Elementary School in 2004. He earned the title of Distinguished Principal of the Year for Southeastern Washington in 2010.
When the school district announced the award, people lauded Dann on the district’s Facebook page. They said he was an inspiration and an example of how an elementary school principal should be.
“He exudes care, compassion, fair discipline and nurtures a fantastic learning environment,” said Cheyenne LaViolette, an aide with the school district.
His first cancer diagnosis came in 2009. The disease returned in 2011. Claire organized a Relay for Life Team at the University of Washington dedicated to her dad.
“My dad is one of the 5 percent of kidney cancer patients with a rare type, yet his hope and optimism does not falter. Participating in the Relay for Life is the least I can do to support him,” she said.
Paul did an amazing job living with the disease, Claire said. He was a tenor who met his wife, Mary, as part of a choral group. He continued to participate in the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers after his retirement.
“He was very active in everything until he passed,” she said. “He was always out and always doing something.”
Along with his wife and daughter, he leaves behind two sons, Geoff and Greg. Claire said he was a dedicated family man, who made sure to attend their performances and games.
“He was just the most devoted fan of his kids and wife,” Claire said. “He never took any credit for our successes. He was such a building block in our lives and will continue to be.”
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments