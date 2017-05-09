Education

May 09, 2017 5:47 PM

Richland second grader’s poem receives top honors in national contest

A Richland second-grade student’s poem was one of 206 picked from a field of thousands of nationwide submissions.

Noelle Kolbinger, a Jason Lee Elementary student, won an award of excellence as part the National PTA Reflections Contest.

The contest draws submissions from tens of thousands of students across the nation and from U.S. schools overseas. They were narrowed to a field of roughly 1,000 that were reviewed by panel of arts and education experts.

The submissions include film, choreography, music composition and literature.

Kolbinger’s poem This is me was one of the three primary school poems to earn the award of excellence. She won a $200 scholarship, and the poem will be displayed at the U.S. Department of Education, the National PTA online gallery and a traveling art exhibit.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd

WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd 1:38

WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd
Students push to stop distracted driving 1:07

Students push to stop distracted driving
N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off 3:40

N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos