Richland second grader’s poem receives top honors in national contest

A Richland second-grade student’s poem was one of 206 picked from a field of thousands of nationwide submissions.
Noelle Kolbinger, a Jason Lee Elementary student, won an award of excellence as part the National PTA Reflections Contest.
The contest draws submissions from tens of thousands of students across the nation and from U.S. schools overseas. They were narrowed to a field of roughly 1,000 that were reviewed by panel of arts and education experts.
The submissions include film, choreography, music composition and literature.
Kolbinger’s poem This is me was one of the three primary school poems to earn the award of excellence. She won a $200 scholarship, and the poem will be displayed at the U.S. Department of Education, the National PTA online gallery and a traveling art exhibit.
