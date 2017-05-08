Pasco High mariachis marched in parade despite no uniforms

Pasco High School’s mariachi band was banned from wearing its uniforms in the city’s annual Cinco de Mayo parade on Friday.
But the students marched just the same, playing traditional Mexican songs but dressed in white T-shirts.
“PHS took our uniforms,” said one student’s shirt. “PHS won’t let us perform,” was written on another.
While Chiawana High School students performed in their traditional costumes, Pasco High students waited too long to get permission, said district officials.
Administrators didn’t have enough time to send permission slips home with club members to get them signed and returned before the parade, said Shane Edinger, the Pasco district’s director of public affairs. Without the forms, the district could face potential litigation if something goes wrong.
The Pasco High band members felt slighted and took to Facebook to say they feared the district was trying to eliminate their extra-curricular club. They have been without an adviser for most of the year, leaving the students to mostly organize themselves.
“We don’t ask for much at all, but when we do, we get rejected,” said band member Estefanny Cisneros. “I know that this might not be very important to a lot of people, but to us this is very dear.”
The former adviser, Matthew Polk, left the school earlier in the year, and a series of substitutes have filled his position, but no one has been able to step into his role as the club’s adviser.
Edinger said administrators don’t want to end the program.
“It was too short of a turnaround time,” he said. “It just couldn’t be done. ... Even if they had talked to them last week, they would have probably been able to get all of ‘i’s dotted and ‘t’s crossed.”
So administrators struck a compromise with the students. They could participate in the parade, but they would have to do it without the school’s support, including not wearing their mariachi uniforms.
So band members made their own. Many of the T-shirts referred to the school mascot: “It’s the Bulldog way.”
Cisneros told the Herald she simply wants support for the program she loves.
“We all did our own shirts,” she said. “We just really don’t want our program to disappear. ... We talked to some people at the festival and they were totally with us.”
Edinger said it’s taken some extra time to replace Polk because he taught two guitar classes, a fairly specialized field.
“The plan is to have that position refilled for the upcoming school year,” he said.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
