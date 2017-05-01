Education

May 01, 2017 7:18 PM

Columbia Basin College students are on a mission for the Mission

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Columbia Basin College students are collecting clothes, school supplies and other items for the needy on Saturday.

Nursing students are holding the third Mission of the Mission donation drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the college’s Health Science Center, 891 Northgate Drive, Richland.

Items and cash donated at the drive are going to the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission. A list of items urgently needed is available at tcugm.org/needs.

Coolers are available for perishable items and receipts for tax donations are available.

