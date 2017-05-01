Education

May 01, 2017 7:14 PM

Richland teens caught with drugs, alcohol at prom

By Cameron Probert and Bill Stevenson

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Some Richland High School students were caught with alcohol and drugs on their prom night.

Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb said school staff approached a school resource officer working at the prom Saturday about a group of eight students.

Cobb said a 16-year-old girl had a trace amount of cocaine with her and a 17-year-old girl was carrying alcohol.

Officers turned over the alcohol to Richland School District officials, and the students were referred to the district for discipline.

Richland High administrators investigated and provided appropriate discipline, said Steve Aagaard, the district’s communication director.

Federal law requires districts to maintain student privacy and prevents the district from commenting on individual student discipline. The two teens may also face criminal charges.

