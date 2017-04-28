Southridge students tell peers: ‘Put down your phones’

Southridge High students got schooled in the realities of distracted driving Friday.
A crushed black Jetta was delivered to the campus. The driver was texting and looked up in time to see a dog in the roadway. He swerved to miss the dog but didn’t miss the power pole.
This time, the driver survived, but school and health officials are leading a campaign to warn teens that texting and driving is as deadly as drunken driving. The effort is patterned after the annual Every 15 Minute program.
Trios Health partnered with five Tri-City high schools during April to help students warn their peers about distracted driving.
Southridge High School students participated in the campaign, delivering thumb bands as a reminder.
Marissa Gaines, a senior who helped with the project, said the smashed car’s delivery was timed to coincide with the day before prom to remind students to put down their phones while driving.
Comments