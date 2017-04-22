Kennewick’s Canyon View Elementary school teachers receive $4,000 surprise

Bec Hamel wanted to give her 25 second-grade students a chance to experience the world.
The Canyon View Elementary School teacher was looking for roughly $200 to buy a subscription to Time for Kids.
“It exposes them to more reading opportunities. It’s something they can take home to their families and read with the families,” she said.
She placed the project on the website DonorsChoose.org, and was one of nine teachers who were surprised Friday morning when Inspirus Credit Union donated roughly $4,000 to fund all of the projects.
“I feel like we won the lottery,” said Hamel, who gasped when the announcement was made. “To see that all of our wishes came true today. That’s amazing.”
The Seattle-based credit union is in the middle of a campaign where they pick a project from DonorsChoose.org and fund it. Morgan Cole, a marketing specialist with the credit union, said this is the first time the institution donated to projects in a Tri-City school.
“When we were looking online for projects, we found a couple of unique projects at this school,” she said. “We thought it would be a really fun opportunity for us to fund all of the projects.”
The DonorsChoose.org website allows teachers to post needs for their classroom, so people can donate funds.
The projects range from art supplies for third- through fifth-graders to language learning materials for kindergartners.
Second-grade teacher Rebecca Hintz was hoping for funding to buy games that help students learn about time and money. The idea was prompted by the large amount of time spent in indoor recess this winter.
“Instead of watching videos, why don’t we incorporate some games that are fun for indoor recess plus educational?” she asked.
She didn’t have a lot of games for the students after moving from teaching special education last year.
“It’s an awesome feeling knowing that there are people out there looking at this Donors Choose that are local,” she said.
