April 22, 2017 7:48 PM

Prosser archery team earns third in state competition

Tri-City Herald

Prosser School District’s Whitstran Elementary school’s fourth- and fifth-grade archery teams competed in the National Archery Schools Program’s Washington State Championship.

Among the 14 elementary schools that participated, Whitstran’s fifth-grade team earned third place in the state competition. Walter Olmstead, a fourth-grader, ranked eighth; Liam Thompson, fifth-grade, ranked tenth; and Angel Espinoza, fifth-grade, ranked twelfth out of 152 elementary age boys.

Kids who were in the top 10 qualify for NASP Nationals in Louisville, Ky., to be held May 11-13.

