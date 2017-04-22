Prosser archery team earns third in state competition

Prosser School District’s Whitstran Elementary school’s fourth- and fifth-grade archery teams competed in the National Archery Schools Program’s Washington State Championship.
Among the 14 elementary schools that participated, Whitstran’s fifth-grade team earned third place in the state competition. Walter Olmstead, a fourth-grader, ranked eighth; Liam Thompson, fifth-grade, ranked tenth; and Angel Espinoza, fifth-grade, ranked twelfth out of 152 elementary age boys.
Kids who were in the top 10 qualify for NASP Nationals in Louisville, Ky., to be held May 11-13.
Comments