Mid-Columbia students named to Gonzaga University dean’s and president’s lists

The following students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list and dean’s list for fall semester. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed on the president’s list and a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed on the dean’s list.
President’s list
Kennewick — Phillip Fishburn, Myanna Harris, Kylie Nagle, Trenton Nett, Makayla Wamboldt.
Moses Lake — Erika Santacruz, Amanda Sursely.
Richland — Robert Bauman, Kaylyn Lesser.
Dean’s list
College Place — Joseph Duehn, Emily Saar.
Kennewick — Olivia Alley, McKenzie Andreatta, Kayla Gunther, Nicholas Haberling, Courtney Hall, Sarah Kohan, Ericka Moreno, Andrew Nett, Christian Rodriguez, Nash Thompson
Moses Lake — Makenzie Kooima, Mariah Miller, Jose Solis Gonzalez-Aller.
Pasco — Annabeth Guzman, Madeline LeBrun, Mailene Orozco, Micah Spanner, Toby Wilson
Richland — Ryan Francis, Tyra Graney, Trey Hardy, Samantha Heilman, Katherine Virden, Madison Winters
Walla Walla — Quinn Anderson, Nicolas Castoldi, Marilyn Melgoza Ochoa, Melissa Nelsen, Renee Roach, Michelle Ruzicka, Alison Zander.
