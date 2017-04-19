Education

April 19, 2017 6:33 PM

Mid-Columbia students named to Gonzaga University dean’s and president’s lists

Tri-City Herald

The following students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list and dean’s list for fall semester. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed on the president’s list and a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed on the dean’s list.

President’s list

Kennewick — Phillip Fishburn, Myanna Harris, Kylie Nagle, Trenton Nett, Makayla Wamboldt.

Moses Lake — Erika Santacruz, Amanda Sursely.

Richland — Robert Bauman, Kaylyn Lesser.

Dean’s list

College Place — Joseph Duehn, Emily Saar.

Kennewick — Olivia Alley, McKenzie Andreatta, Kayla Gunther, Nicholas Haberling, Courtney Hall, Sarah Kohan, Ericka Moreno, Andrew Nett, Christian Rodriguez, Nash Thompson

Moses Lake — Makenzie Kooima, Mariah Miller, Jose Solis Gonzalez-Aller.

Pasco — Annabeth Guzman, Madeline LeBrun, Mailene Orozco, Micah Spanner, Toby Wilson

Richland — Ryan Francis, Tyra Graney, Trey Hardy, Samantha Heilman, Katherine Virden, Madison Winters

Walla Walla — Quinn Anderson, Nicolas Castoldi, Marilyn Melgoza Ochoa, Melissa Nelsen, Renee Roach, Michelle Ruzicka, Alison Zander.

