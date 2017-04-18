Education

April 18, 2017 12:11 PM

Students to “race” electric cars in Richland

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

High school college students have built 20 electric cars for the Electrathon America Derby Race in Richland April 29.

Teams build single-person, derby-style cars and compete to see not how fast the cars go but how long they can run using limited electrical energy.

This year the Horn Rapids Kart Track in Richland will be used, rather than a temporary track in the parking lot of Columbia Basin College. The track is at 3234 Twin Bridges Road off Highway 240.

Time trials start about 9 a.m. and the race starts at 11 a.m.

Volunteers are needed to support the race. Call Todd Blackman, 509-539-8078.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off 3:40

N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off
New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities 1:08

New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities
CBC pioneers campus living for community college students 0:55

CBC pioneers campus living for community college students

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos