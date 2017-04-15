WSU student named Newman Civic Fellow

Connor Eck, a senior at Washington State University Tri-Cities, has been named a national Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact.
The fellowship provides learning and networking opportunities to teach students leadership, and how to bring communities together for a positive change. As a student winemaker in WSU’s Blended Learning program, Eck worked with local growers and winemakers to develop leadership skills, gain hands-on experience and exercise environmentally friendly winemaking practices.
The fellowship, named for Campus Compact co-founder Frank Newman, chose 273 students for 2017. It is supported b the KPMG Foundation and Newman’s Own Foundation.
