Women in Construction competition winners announced

The National Association of Women In Construction’s Education Foundation had three Kennewick students place in the top three for the organization’s yearly drafting competition.
The competition, open to high school students, is designed to introduce them to the construction industry in a positive and challenging manner. The students submit plans to be judged by professionals in the construction industry.
First place with a $250 prize was Mason Martin from Southridge High School. Second place with a $100 prize was Hailey Anthis from Kennewick High School. From Sourthridge High School was third place winner Trevor Williams with a $50 prize.
Martin was sent on to regionals, where he also won first place. His project will now be sent on to a national competition.
