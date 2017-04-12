Education

April 12, 2017 8:52 PM

Richland breaking ground on Jefferson Elementary

By Cameron Probert

Richland School District will celebrate the opening of its newest school Friday.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Jefferson Elementary School is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday. The ceremony is taking place north of the existing building. Community members are invited to attend.

Pasco-based Big D’s Construction is removing debris left from the demolition of a wing of the former school along with preparing for the new building’s foundation.

The school board is expected to decide in June on a contractor to build the school. The 65,000-square-foot elementary school is scheduled to open in August 2018 and house 537 students.

The school is the final project included with the district’s 2013 bond.

