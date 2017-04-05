Six women win Soroptimist scholarship

Six recipients of $10,000 Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick’s scholarships were awarded to local women. The scholarship is available to women enrolled in vocational training programs or undergraduate degree programs.
Recipients of the 2017 awards are Sarah Almoghrabi, Nelya Sirotinskiy, Jessica Jenson, Stacia Parks, Eileen Kelley, and Kimberly Scharnhorst.
Applications for the 2018 scholarships become available in the fall. For more information, go to soroptimistpascokennewick.org.
