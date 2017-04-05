Mid-Columbia students named to college academic lists

▪ Danielle Freund of Kennewick was named to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities dean’s list for fall semester. To qualify, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average.
▪ The following students were named to the Seattle Pacific University 2016 autumn quarter dean’s list. Students have completed at least 12 credits and attained a 3.50 or higher grade-point average.
Kennewick — Kyra T. Brannan, Luke D. Harrison, Samantha K. Irwin, Stephanie M. Lommers, Katie A. Wyatt.
Richland — Stephanie A. Butcher, Olivia L. Coppock, Ian A. Gephart, Nathan J. Streufert.
▪ Rilie Berg of Benton City earned dean’s and provost’s list honors for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Dean’s list honors are awarded to students achieving a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Provost’s list honorees have achieved a grade-point average of 3.8 or above.
▪ Julie A. Little of Richland has been named to the president's list at Clemson University for the fall semester. Little is majoring in chemical engineering. To be named to the president's list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average.
▪ Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore., has released its fall semester dean’s list. Students must complete 12 graded credits and have a grade-point average of 3.65 or higher.
Kennewick — Melanie Oord.
Richland — Trent Prussing.
Walla Walla — Mary Beth Jones.
