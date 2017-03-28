Columbia Basin College Foundation appoints new chief

A new chief was appointed to head the Columbia Basin College Foundation.
Alissa Watkins, previously the foundation’s director of philanthropy, is the new executive director of the nonprofit organization.
The foundation’s fund-raising efforts pay for scholarships, equipment and other items at the college.
Watkins was the founder and president of Fields of Grace, a nonprofit organization that harvests produce for local food banks. She started working for the foundation in August 2015, and takes over for Eric Clements, who left the position in September 2016.
Comments